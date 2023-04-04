Parks and Recreation Hosts Kids Track & Field Clinics Beginning April 19
GREENSBORO, NC (April 4, 2023) – The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department will hold an entry-level track and field program for children ages 5-12, 5:30-7:30 pm, Wednesdays and Fridays, April 19 to May 19, at recreation centers citywide. It’s free to participate and no registration is required.
B.L.O.C.K.S. (Building Local Opportunities for Children through Kinesthetic Skills) Track and Field Clinics
Attend one or more date and location.
April 19 - Glenwood Recreation Center
April 21 - Lewis Recreation Center
April 26 - Lindley Recreation Center
April 28 - Windsor Recreation Center
May 3 - Craft Recreation Center
May 5 - Leonard Recreation Center
May 10 - Griffin Recreation Center
May 12 - Peeler Recreation Center
May 17 - Warnersville Recreation Center
May 19 - Brown Recreation Center
For more Parks and Recreation programs, visit www.gsoParksandRecreation.org.
