Parks and Recreation Hosts Kids Track & Field Clinics Beginning April 19

GREENSBORO, NC (April 4, 2023) – The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department will hold an entry-level track and field program for children ages 5-12, 5:30-7:30 pm, Wednesdays and Fridays, April 19 to May 19, at recreation centers citywide. It’s free to participate and no registration is required.

B.L.O.C.K.S. (Building Local Opportunities for Children through Kinesthetic Skills) Track and Field Clinics

Attend one or more date and location. 

April 19 - Glenwood Recreation Center

April 21 - Lewis Recreation Center

April 26 - Lindley Recreation Center

April 28 - Windsor Recreation Center

May 3 - Craft Recreation Center

May 5 - Leonard Recreation Center

May 10 - Griffin Recreation Center

May 12 - Peeler Recreation Center

May 17 - Warnersville Recreation Center

May 19 - Brown Recreation Center

For more Parks and Recreation programs, visit www.gsoParksandRecreation.org.

