GREENSBORO, HIGH POINT, WINSTON-SALEM, NC – Parks and Recreation will host Car Bingo, 6:30-8:30 pm, July 6, at the Greensboro Sportsplex. The cost is $5 per car, which must be paid online in advance. Register online now.
Prizes will be awarded for game, best car decorations, best good luck trinket, and more.
This program is part of GSO: Greensboro Summer Online, a collaboration between Creative Greensboro, Department of Libraries and Museums, and Greensboro Parks and Recreation offering virtual or social distancing experiences. See more programs at www.gsosummeronline.com
