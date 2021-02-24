Greensboro, NC – Guilford Courthouse National Military Park will reopen on Thurs., Feb. 25, 2021.
The park was impacted by ice storms on February 13 and February 18, 2021. On February 19, 2021, a type 4 Incident Management Team began work clearing the downed and damaged trees within the park. The team was composed of crewmembers from seven national park units and offices in five states (Blue Ridge Parkway, Chickamauga & Chattanooga National Military Park, Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Guilford Courthouse National Monument, Kings Mountain National Military Park, Mammoth Cave National Park, and Interior Region 2 South Atlantic-Gulf). The crews were able to clear all obstructions ahead of schedule.
Park Superintendent James Hill has stated “The storm response team worked safely and swiftly with great dedication. They did a great job. There were no accidents, safety incidents or near misses throughout the work. As a result, we’re able to reopen earlier than expected. We appreciate the public’s patience and cooperation while the clean-up effort was underway.”
Visitors are encouraged to still use caution while in the park and remain aware of their surroundings. Crews cleared downed and hanging trees, but some overhead hazards remain in the form of loose branches and sticks in the tree canopy. In the park’s woodland setting twigs, sticks, leaves, uneven ground, as well as the curbing, pavement and gutters along the sidewalks, trails, and tour road, also constitute tripping hazards.
Visitors are also reminded that park continues to take precautionary steps to provide for a safe visitor experience and to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID–19) by relying on the best available data and science-based public health measures. Such measures include wearing masks when around others, physical distancing, and other related precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). These conditions help ensure that visitors to the National Park System do not threaten the health and safety of NPS employees, volunteers, partners and contractors, or other park visitors.
The following restrictions and/or conditions are in effect within Guilford Courthouse National Military Parks for the use of facemasks:
- Individuals over the age of two years must wear masks, except when actively eating or drinking in all common areas and shared workspaces in buildings owned, rented or leased by the National Park Service, including, but not limited to the park visitor center, administrative offices, and maintenance building.
- Masks must be worn in outdoor areas where social distancing (staying at least six feet apart) cannot be reasonably maintained.
- Masks must cover the nose and mouth and fit snugly around the nose and chin with no large gaps around the sides of the face. Masks not designed to be protective, masks with ventilation valves, and face shields do not meet the requirement.
Guilford Courthouse National Military Park’s standard operating hours are 8:30 AM to 5:00 PM daily. This includes access to the Visitor Center, Autor Tour Road, and Restrooms at Tour Stop 6.
