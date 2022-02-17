Pajama Jam Returns to Greensboro Science Center Fri., Mar. 18, 2022
GREENSBORO, NC -- The Greensboro Science Center (GSC) is pleased to announce that its annual family-friendly conservation fundraiser, Pajama Jam, returns on Friday, March 18, 2022. This after-hours pajama party is designed for families with children ages 12 and younger and features evening exploration of the GSC’s outdoor zoo and picnic-style refreshments courtesy of Chick-fil-A. Attendees are encouraged to wear family-friendly pajamas to the event.
Pajama Jam tickets are $14 for Greensboro Science Center members ages three and older, and $16 for non-members ages three and older. Admission is free for children two and younger. Capacity is limited, so advance registration is highly encouraged.
Proceeds from Pajama Jam support the GSC’s conservation fund, which aims to preserve species and habitats through on-site programs, community awareness, field studies and fundraising for local and global conservation efforts. Tickets can be purchased on the GSC’s website.
# # #
About the Greensboro Science Center
The Greensboro Science Center is a premier family attraction in North Carolina that offers the state's first accredited inland aquarium, a hands-on science museum, an accredited Animal Discovery Zoological Park, a state-of-the-art OmniSphere Theater, and SKYWILD, an animal-inspired treetop adventure park. The GSC is also NC's only dually accredited AZA (Association of Zoos and Aquariums) and AAM (American Alliance of Museums) science attraction – an honor only 14 attractions in the nation can claim. The Greensboro Science Center is located at 4301 Lawndale Drive in Greensboro and is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization. For more information, visit www.greensboroscience.org.
