OPERATION XCEL PRESENTS 3 STEPS AHEAD: A FREE SUMMER CAMP FOR ELEMENTARY AND MIDDLE SCHOOL STUDENTS IN NORTH CAROLINA
Beginning June 28, 2022, Operation Xcel invites learners in North Carolina to attend 3 Steps Ahead Summer Camp. During the school year, Operation Xcel serves the communities of Greensboro, Jamestown, High Point, Stokesdale, and Gibsonville with free, afterschool tutoring, academic assistance, and enrichment activities, but with the school year’s end, Operation Xcel is switching gear! This summer, Operation Xcel is continuing to mold the youth of North Carolina through their 3 Steps Ahead Summer Camp Program.
In addition to the academic and enrichment programs that Operation Xcel offers during the school year, 3 Steps Ahead will allow young learners of North Carolina to develop into well-rounded students with access to a variety of athletic and STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) activities. Every Friday, 3 Steps Ahead will host a field trip exposing its students to cultural and recreational experiences. With 3 Steps Ahead, students will have the opportunity to engage in enrichment activities that advance their skills and understanding in the areas of reading and writing, math, and science while developing character, learning valuable life skills, making new friends, and discovering new interests.
To find out more about Operation Xcel’s 3 Steps Ahead Summer Camp, how to enroll students, or volunteer information, please visit www.operationxcel.org or contact Dr. LaToya B. Gathers at 336-223-4697.
Operation Xcel seeks to transform the lives of area students by providing them with the support needed to develop strong academic and social skills. We work to empower students to become responsible citizens prepared to succeed in higher education, careers, and in service to the community.
