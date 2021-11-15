WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (November 15, 2021) - Operation North State (ONS): Quite A Milestone: This month marks Operation North State hosting its fifty-third (53rd) Top Shelf Fishin’ Festival in North Carolina – whereby Host Boaters (NC’s premier anglers), Host Communities, Supporters and Volunteers host wounded warriors / DVets to quality fishing outings throughout the state. That's a BIG Number! These collective efforts have provided 3375 outings for wounded warriors / DVets to go fishing! That's getting a lot of wounded warriors / DVets on the water....” Quite a milestone! Probably unmatched anywhere in the country.
Operation North State is an all-volunteer 501c3 utilizing North Carolina’s People, Places, Products and Pride to provide support services for North Carolina’s service members and veterans – especially our veterans-in-need. Annually, ONS hosts eight Fishin’ Festivals throughout the state and additionally we host just over 100 one-on-one fishing outings for wounded warriors / DVets as well. Operation North State also provides cycling and golf outings to wounded warriors / DVets.
Recreational Therapy Outings (fishing) are good medicine for our wounded warriors / DVets. Veterans that attend these events are quick to reference life-changing experiences related to their attending these outings. To learn more, ONS can arrange interviews with wounded warriors / DVets, host communities, host boaters, supporters, family assistance staff members at Ft. Bragg, other veterans support services partners, etc.. Our current Host Communities are: Mooresville/ Lake Norman, Raleigh / Jordan Lake, Badin Lake, High Rock Lake, Randleman Lake, Morehead City, OBX / Buxton, Oak Island and Alamance County.
