Scout Works to Help Students with Food Insecurity
Winston-Salem, NC - July 31, 2020 – Old Hickory Council has selected Montgomerie Belk of Troop 730 (Holy Family Catholic Church, Clemmons) as the recipient of its first Eagle Scout Project of the Year.
Montgomerie’s Eagle Scout project was to establish the UNC School of the Arts Pickle Pantry. Here is Montgomerie’s summary of the project, “In spring 2019, I led my troop, friends, and family in a service project to design and construct seven free-standing wood shelves for the UNC School of the Arts "Pickle Pantry" food pantry. Additionally, we removed, organized, and re-catalogued existing food items into a new inventory system. My sturdy food pantry shelves now help school volunteers quickly and safely fill weekly orders from UNCSA students who are food insecure. The shelves were designed to be moved easily to other locations as the school expands in the future. The dynamic labeling system allows volunteers to move the labels to accommodate the ever-changing food donations. As a student at UNCSA, I am proud that my Eagle Scout Project serves the needs of aspiring artists at UNCSA.”
According to the Old Hickory Council Scouting Alumni Committee, Montgomerie's Eagle Scout Project stood out because of its scope, innovative approach, and complexity. His work highlights Scouting's desire to put our neighbor before ourselves and to tackle pressing challenges with unique solutions.
The Eagle Scout Award is the highest rank for a youth in the Scouts BSA program. It is the culmination of the Scouting journey that in many cases started 8-12 years prior. Each year, Eagle Scout candidates contribute hundreds of thousands of hours of community service in the form of a major project that involves giving leadership to others.
Old Hickory Council is proud to recognize Montgomerie with this award and wish him all the best in his pursuits at the UNC School of the Arts.
If you would like more information about the Eagle Scout Service Project of the Year award, visit https://nesa.org/for-eagle-scouts/awards-and-recognition/service-project-of-the-year-award-2/
