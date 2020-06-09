Asheboro, N.C. – June 3, 2020 –The North Carolina Zoo is bringing its Summer Camps program to you in a new, online format.
In an effort to offer the summer camp experience during this challenging time, the Zoo’s Virtual Summer Camps are a way for kids to learn about animals and their natural environment in a new way.
Kids will participate in many of the fun activities traditionally found in our camps, just in a virtual setting. Activities such as crafts, animal ambassador encounters, behind the scenes with keepers and games are all part of the fun learning experience.
Zoo camp programs offer a variety of experiences for rising grades 1st through 6th. Each camp is three hours long and has a morning or afternoon option.
For a full list of camps, dates, prices, age ranges, questions and to register, visit our website at nczoo.org/camps or contact us at zoo.camps@nczoo.org or call 336-879-7700.
2020 Virtual Zoo Camps
Jr. Herpetologists - $30
Scaly and slimy, oh my! Join us for a truly “ribbeting” experience as campers become Jr. Herpetologists, learning all about reptiles and amphibians and what makes them super important to our world. Grades rising 1-6.
African Adventures - $30
From the massive elephants, rhinos, and giraffes to the tiny sand cat and ball python, we learn about African inhabitants and how important they are to their ecosystems. Grades rising1-6.
Wild America - $30
We’ve all heard about the Wild West, now let’s talk about the rest of North America and all of the amazing animals that live here! Grades rising 1-6.
Keeper in Training - $80 (three-day camp)
Ever wonder what it’s like being a zookeeper? Well look no further as campers discover what keepers do to feed, clean, and enrich the lives of the animals under their care! Grades rising 1-6.
###
About the North Carolina Zoo
At the North Carolina Zoo, we celebrate nature. As the world’s largest natural habitat zoo, we inspire a lifelong curiosity about animals for the hundreds of thousands of people who visit our Zoo each year. Our dedicated team of experts provides exceptional, compassionate care for the more than 1,800 animals and 52,000 plants that call our Park home. We also lead efforts locally and globally to protect wildlife and wild places because we believe nature’s diversity is critical for our collective future. The North Carolina Zoo invites all of our guests to witness the majesty of the wild in the heart of North Carolina and welcomes everyone to join in our mission to protect nature’s diversity. Visit NCZoo.org to begin your life-changing journey.
About the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources
The N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources (NCDNCR) is the state agency with a vision to be the leader in using the state’s natural and cultural resources to build the social, cultural, educational and economic future of North Carolina. NCDNCR’s mission is to improve the quality of life in our state by creating opportunities to experience excellence in the arts, history, libraries and nature in North Carolina by stimulating learning, inspiring creativity, preserving the state’s history, conserving the state’s natural heritage, encouraging recreation and cultural tourism, and promoting economic development.
NCDNCR includes 27 historic sites, seven history museums, two art museums, two science museums, three aquariums and Jennette’s Pier, 39 state parks and recreation areas, the North Carolina Zoo, the nation's first state-supported Symphony Orchestra, the State Library, the State Archives, the N.C. Arts Council, State Preservation Office and the Office of State Archaeology, along with the Division of Land and Water Stewardship. For more information, please call 919- 807-7300 or visit www.ncdcr.gov.
Photo: Courtesy North Carolina Zoo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.