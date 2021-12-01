North Carolina Zoo Holiday Event “Believe…in the Magic of the Season” Starts this Weekend
Asheboro, N.C. - Dec. 1, 2021 - The North Carolina Zoo’s annual holiday event “Believe…in the Magic of the Season” will be held over the first two weekends in December on Dec. 4, 5, and 11, 12. Festivities are all day from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Tickets for the general public are $18 plus Zoo admission. The cost for Zoo members is $15. Tickets are purchased the day of the event at the admissions gate.
Believe is a family-friendly daytime event celebrating the season. The Zoo is decorated for the winter holidays, including the Swirly Twirly Christmas Tree Forest. Even the Zoo animals will be getting into the holiday spirit with icy treats filled with their favorite snacks that guests can see at various times throughout the day. You may get lucky and spot a polar bear enjoying a giant popsicle!
Believe tickets are in the form of a wristband and include all the activities listed below:
All ages will enjoy this annual holiday event at the Zoo.
Believe is a rain or shine event, so please be prepared for the weather the day of your visit.
###
About the North Carolina Zoo
At the North Carolina Zoo, we celebrate nature. As the world’s largest natural habitat Zoo, we inspire a lifelong curiosity about animals for the hundreds of thousands of people who visit our Zoo each year. Our dedicated team of experts provides exceptional, compassionate care for the more than 1,800 animals and 52,000 plants that call our Park home. We also lead efforts locally and globally to protect wildlife and wild places because we believe nature’s diversity is critical for our collective future. The North Carolina Zoo invites all of our guests to witness the majesty of the wild in the heart of North Carolina and welcomes everyone to join in our mission to protect nature’s diversity. Visit NCZoo.org to begin your life-changing journey.
About the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources
The N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources (NCDNCR) is the state agency with a vision to be the leader in using the state’s natural and cultural resources to build the social, cultural, educational and economic future of North Carolina. NCDNCR’s mission is to improve the quality of life in our state by creating opportunities to experience excellence in the arts, history, libraries and nature in North Carolina by stimulating learning, inspiring creativity, preserving the state’s history, conserving the state’s natural heritage, encouraging recreation and cultural tourism, and promoting economic development.
NCDNCR includes 27 historic sites, seven history museums, two art museums, two science museums, three aquariums and Jennette’s Pier, 39 state parks and recreation areas, the North Carolina Zoo, the nation's first state-supported Symphony Orchestra, the State Library, the State Archives, the N.C. Arts Council, State Preservation Office and the Office of State Archaeology, along with the Division of Land and Water Stewardship. For more information, please call 919- 807-7300 or visit www.ncdcr.gov.
featured popular wire
North Carolina Zoo Holiday Event “Believe…in the Magic of the Season” Starts this Weekend
- By Debbie Foster Fuchs
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
- Asheboro, North Carolina
- Geography Of North Carolina
- North Carolina
- Henson Robinson Zoo
- Zoos
- 919- 807-7300
- N.c. Arts Council
- Www.ncdcr.gov
- Leader
- Office Of State Archaeology
- C’s Bakery
- Governor
- Warm Beverage
- Jennette’s Pier
- Claus
- N.c. Department Of Natural And Cultural Resources
- North Carolina Zoo
- Division Of Land And Water Stewardship
- State Library
- Zoo Holiday Event
- Swirly Twirly Christmas Tree Forest
- Symphony Orchestra
- State Preservation Office
- Jennette Pier
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
e-Edition
Click here to read our PDF flip version
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Freedman murder still unsolved, but GPD clears name of rumored suspect
- Fire station to stay in Jamestown
- Local Charter School Helps Give Family a New Start
- The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem to Present Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley
- Festival of Lights is Bringing Big Cheer to Downtown Greensboro
- 30th Annual Tanglewood Festival of Lights Presented by Lowes Foods
- Drug lab found in Adams Farm apartment
- Meeting needs in the community
- New fire truck dedicated in push-in ceremony
- Wynton Marsalis invites UNC Greensboro Students to Compete at Jazz at Lincoln Center
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Updated
If you watch enough old movies, you know that there are two types of bank robberies. The fir…
- Updated
Although technically incorrect, I was always taught that the polite way to address a Lt. Gov…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.