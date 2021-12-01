Photo credit North Carolina Zoo.

Photo credit North Carolina Zoo.

North Carolina Zoo Holiday Event “Believe…in the Magic of the Season” Starts this Weekend

Asheboro, N.C. - Dec. 1, 2021 - The North Carolina Zoo’s annual holiday event Believe…in the Magic of the Season” will be held over the first two weekends in December on Dec. 4, 5, and 11, 12. Festivities are all day from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Tickets for the general public are $18 plus Zoo admission. The cost for Zoo members is $15. Tickets are purchased the day of the event at the admissions gate.

Believe is a family-friendly daytime event celebrating the season. The Zoo is decorated for the winter holidays, including the Swirly Twirly Christmas Tree Forest. Even the Zoo animals will be getting into the holiday spirit with icy treats filled with their favorite snacks that guests can see at various times throughout the day. You may get lucky and spot a polar bear enjoying a giant popsicle!

Believe tickets are in the form of a wristband and include all the activities listed below:

  • Holiday memory photo with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus (10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays; 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays.) 
  • Seasonal Scavenger Hunt
  • A treat from Mrs. C’s bakery with your choice of a warm beverage (cider, cocoa, coffee)
  • Winter Fun at the Treehouse Trek

All ages will enjoy this annual holiday event at the Zoo.

Believe is a rain or shine event, so please be prepared for the weather the day of your visit.

 ###

About the North Carolina Zoo

At the North Carolina Zoo, we celebrate nature. As the world’s largest natural habitat Zoo, we inspire a lifelong curiosity about animals for the hundreds of thousands of people who visit our Zoo each year. Our dedicated team of experts provides exceptional, compassionate care for the more than 1,800 animals and 52,000 plants that call our Park home. We also lead efforts locally and globally to protect wildlife and wild places because we believe nature’s diversity is critical for our collective future. The North Carolina Zoo invites all of our guests to witness the majesty of the wild in the heart of North Carolina and welcomes everyone to join in our mission to protect nature’s diversity. Visit NCZoo.org to begin your life-changing journey.

About the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources

The N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources (NCDNCR) is the state agency with a vision to be the leader in using the state’s natural and cultural resources to build the social, cultural, educational and economic future of North Carolina. NCDNCR’s mission is to improve the quality of life in our state by creating opportunities to experience excellence in the arts, history, libraries and nature in North Carolina by stimulating learning, inspiring creativity, preserving the state’s history, conserving the state’s natural heritage, encouraging recreation and cultural tourism, and promoting economic development. 

NCDNCR includes 27 historic sites, seven history museums, two art museums, two science museums, three aquariums and Jennette’s Pier, 39 state parks and recreation areas, the North Carolina Zoo, the nation's first state-supported Symphony Orchestra, the State Library, the State Archives, the N.C. Arts Council, State Preservation Office and the Office of State Archaeology, along with the Division of Land and Water Stewardship. For more information, please call 919- 807-7300 or visit www.ncdcr.gov.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.