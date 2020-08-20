(Franklinville, NC) Gwen and Kent Kuykendall have been raising and training border collies for over 30 years, and they are big believers in a holistic approach to healthcare for their four-legged friends.
“Holistic health is all about health and wellness, not disease. It is a preventative lifestyle that incorporates the WHOLE animal,” said Gwen Kuykendall. “Holistic remedies have been popular with humans for a long time, but lately, this approach is gaining more acceptance with pet owners."
It has been proven that many natural substances, whether found in the earth or produced by the body, can give an immune system a well-needed boost, and that’s as true for animals as it is for people.
“I have been using aromatherapy with our border collies for years. It helps to relax them,” said Gwen Kuykendall. “In fact, we use a combination of alternative medicine and conventional medicine for everyone in our extended family. I think the two disciplines blend nicely.”
In recognizing National Holistic Pet Day, the Kuykendalls hope that all pet owners will consult their local veterinarian, and ask about the most effective therapies for their particular pet.
For more information visit www.goose-masters.com or www.Kuykendall-BC.com
