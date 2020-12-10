WHO/WHAT
· Representatives from the Greensboro Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and The Historic Magnolia House will discuss the racial/cultural significance of bringing a Black Santa Claus to Greensboro, December 19 and 20.
· Participants are the Hunt Family — Rev. C. Bradley Hunt II and Brittani Hunt with daughter Harlem — and Natalie Pass Miller, owner of The Historic Magnolia House. They will discuss the significance of Santa’s presence for African American families and the special relationship between the nation’s oldest Civil Rights organization and a historic house that served as a safe lodging haven during the Jim Crow era.
· A member of the Greensboro Branch NAACP, Rev. Hunt serves as Chairman, Political Action Committee for the branch and the state organization.
· This historical landmark once known as The Magnolia House Motel was listed in the Green Book, a handy director for traveling African Americans during the harshest days during America's period of segregation. Prominent figures like James Brown, Ray Charles, Ruth Brown, Ike and Tina Turner, Joe Tex, Carter G. Woodson and Jackie Robinson have stayed at the Magnolia House.
· All families receive a complimentary photograph with Santa Claus courtesy of Piedmont Business Capital.
WHEN/WHERE
· News Conference: 1 p.m., December 10 at The Historic Magnolia House, 447 Gorrell Street, Greensboro
HOW/WHY
· The presence of a Black Santa Claus conveys respect, honor and unity for the African American community, especially for children who can recognize and identify with an iconic figure sharing a racial resemblance.
· Open to the public at no charge, reservations are required for about 150 time slots at www.santagso.com, which outlines a Covid compliant method for families to reserve a time to meet Santa Claus in a socially-distance format.
· Registration opens on December 10.
· No admission without a reservation. Face masks are mandatory. All participants will undergo a temperature check. Socially distancing will be observed throughout the entire entry and exit activity.
