HIGH POINT, NC (February 1, 2021) The High Point Museum is holding its Fifth Annual Family Game Night with a twist – it will be online. The event is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 19 from 5 to 7 p.m. Registration is required and space is limited.
Museum staff will host a different “game room.” This free event will be fun for children of all ages and prizes will be awarded. Attendees will participate in all four rooms with each room lasting approximately 20 minutes.
- Bingo
- Come play this beloved classic with a virtual twist.
- High Point’s Got Talent
- Show off your talent in our mini Talent Show. Can you sing, dance, do magic tricks or impressions? Each participant will have between two and five minutes to dazzle the virtual audience.
- High Point Jeopardy
- Test your knowledge of High Point history.
- Scavenger Hunt
- Discover the museum in your own home. Search for random items related to High Point, your family and more.
CLICK HERE TO REGISTER
The High Point Museum, a division of the High Point Public Library, shares Greater High Point’s history, provides perspective for current issues, and strengthens the sense of community.
