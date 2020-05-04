HIGH POINT, NC (May 4, 2020) The High Point Museum is offering curbside pick-up of one item from the Museum Store to offer a fun, entertaining distraction during this historic pandemic - puzzles. The Museum Store has fun variety of historically-themed puzzles.
Styles available:
• Historic North Carolina
• America
• US Presidents
• The Constitution of the United States
• The Declaration of Independence
• Old Glory
• Vintage Pepsi
• Vintage Toys
• All Aboard
• Barn Quilts
• Doors of the World
To order email the Museum at hpmuseum@highpointnc.gov to make arrangements to pick-up your puzzle. Remember all purchases from the High Point Museum Store go to care for the over 35,000 artifact collection
The High Point Museum, a division of the High Point Public Library, shares Greater High Point’s history, provides perspective for current issues, and strengthens the sense of community.
The City of High Point aims to serve as the catalyst for bringing together the community’s human, economic and civic resources for the purpose of creating the single most livable, safe and prosperous community in America. For more information on the City, visit www.highpointnc.gov
