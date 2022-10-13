Monster Dash and Goblin Hop Free Family Event
Clemmons, North Carolina – On Sunday, October 23, the Village of Clemmons would like to invite you to the sixth annual Monster Dash and Goblin Hop from 2PM – 4PM at Village Point Greenway, 3210 Village Point Drive.
This will be a free event for our community. Over 40 local businesses and organizations will host a table around the greenway with free kids activities and giveaways.
Children are invited to dress in their Halloween costume and “goblin hop” along the greenway.
Free parking is available at Morgan Elementary School. In the event of rain, the event will be rescheduled to October 30. Please call 336.766.7511 with any questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.