Meet the GSC's New Komodo Dragon, Hannibal
IMG_8931-preview.jpgGREENSBORO, NC – On Tues., Nov. 8, 2022, a three-year-old Komodo dragon arrived at the Greensboro Science Center (GSC) from the Denver Zoo. The male Komodo dragon, named Hannibal, hatched on December 6, 2018.
The GSC’s Komodo dragon exhibit was built in 2017 as a part of the renovated dinosaur exhibit - Prehistoric Passages: Realm of Dragons. Drogo, the GSC’s first Komodo dragon to be housed in this new exhibit, passed away in April of 2022.
"I am very excited to have the opportunity to care for our new Komodo dragon, Hannibal! He already reminds me so much of Drogo, as he is very curious," says Audrey Stallings, Lead Komodo Dragon Keeper. "I am excited to use the knowledge I have gained over the last 6 years to care for Hannibal and look forward to learning new things as well," Stallings added.
Hannibal is still getting used to his new home and is not viewable to the public just yet. Be sure to follow the GSC on social media for updates on Hannibal.
