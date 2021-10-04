The Cary Playwrights’ Forum is proud to present The Malone Family in the Enchanted Forest, a seven-episode action-comedy audio series premiering October 30th followed by weekly episodes at https://cpfradiohour.podbean.com/.
This fun, fantasy adventure follows Paul Malone, his daughters Rebecca and Nicole, their killer kitty, and wall-busting horse from their Colonial American town through a magic portal into the Enchanted Forest. In this forest far from home they encounter trolls, goblins, elves, unicorns, pixies, dragons, druids, banshees, and even a few dodo birds.
A cast of over twenty incredible voice actors came together earlier this year to record this show and bring it to you. If you could use a little enchanted forest right now, come listen on October 30th at 8pm for our premiere event.
For updates and more info, please follow our page here.
(Full website for show page is: https://www.facebook.com/The-Malone-Family-in-the-Enchanted-Forest-101309255259092)
Cast and Crew of The Malone Family in the Enchanted Forest
Chauncey Miller as Paul Malone
Raine Palmer as Maggie McCloud
El King as Rebecca Malone
Lyra Benjamin as Nicole Malone
Rhonda Lemon as Lady Macbeth (the cat) and Baby Malone
Charles Machalicky as Judah Bradstreet
Rebecca Stanifer as Tabitha Brewer
Jaimie Oakley as Malory Brewer
Sarianna Gregg as Tethra
Meredith DiPaolo Stephens as Sarah Malone
Thom Haynes as the Governor and Lenny the Satyr
Andy Ralston-Asumendi as the Troll
Jini Zlatniski as Edna the Grumpy Elf and Baba Yaga
Nate Oakley as Ruben the Giant
Jay Zadeh as Sniff the Goblin, Snort the Goblin, Dagda, and Druid Leader
Andreas Phelps as Terrence the Leprechaun
Evelyn Festa as Felicity the Werewolf
Drew McGinnis as the Boogeyman
Carl J. Grasso as the New Jersey Devil
Patsy Hawkins as the Dragon
Sally Kinka as Mrs. McCloud
Louis Panzer arranged and performed the theme song, scene change music, fife sounds, and fife effects.
Sanna Festa performed harp sounds and harp effects.
Christian O’Neal performed the sound editing, sounds effects, and production for the series.
Clinton Festa wrote and directed, and provided lyrics and melody for the theme song.
Promotional art by Jerome Eyquem.
Produced by the Cary Playwrights’ Forum.
