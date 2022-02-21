Local Girl Scout Camps Offer 2022 Summer Programs
(Colfax, NC – February 21, 2022) – Girl Scouts and the outdoors have gone hand in hand since Juliette Gordon Low established the organization in 1912. At Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont (GSCP2P), registration has opened for its 2022 summer camp sessions and early bird pricing on programs runs through February 28.
Through the care and support of Girl Scout staff, girls are guided through programs that encourage them to experience new things that develop life skills like teamwork, conflict resolution and problem-solving.
Summer camp opportunities are open to all girls in grades 1-12, and it is not required to be a current Girl Scout to attend and have an amazing summer at camp. GSCP2P offers day camps, week long and half-week resident camps, horse camps and leadership programs. The full camp brochure can be found at https://www.girlscoutsp2p.org/en/camp/summer-camp-opportunities.html.
Girls who register by February 28 will receive a $50 early bird discount on any full week resident camp or CIT I program. Additional financial assistance for camp is also available to families.
Girl Scout camp programs are located at Camp Ginger Cascades (Lenoir, NC), Camp Pisgah (Brevard, NC) and Keyauwee Program Center (Sophia, NC). Each camp provides unique adventures for campers, along with traditional camp activities like swimming, boating, crafts and campfires.
To learn more about summer camp opportunities or to register, visit https://www.girlscoutsp2p.org/en/camp/summer-camp-opportunities.html. Questions can be directed to info@girlscoutsp2p.org or by calling 800-672-2148.
About Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont
Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont, a United Way agency, is one of 111 councils nationwide chartered by Girl Scouts of the USA to deliver Girl Scout program within specific geographic boundaries. The local council serves nearly 7,000 girls and 4,500 adult volunteers in 40 counties and maintains three camp properties and four service centers offering unique experiences for girls and adults. For more information on how to join, volunteer, reconnect or donate to GSCP2P, call 800-672-2148 or visit www.girlscoutsp2p.org.
We’re Girl Scouts of the USA
We Are Girl Scouts: Girl Scouts bring their dreams to life and work together to build a better world. Through programs from coast to coast, Girl Scouts of all backgrounds and abilities can be unapologetically themselves as they discover their strengths and rise to meet new challenges—whether they want to climb to the top of a tree or the top of their class, lace up their boots for a hike or advocate for climate justice or make their first best friends. Backed by trusted adult volunteers, mentors and millions of alums, Girl Scouts lead the way as they find their voices and make changes that affect the issues most important to them. To join us, volunteer, reconnect or donate, visit www.girlscouts.org.
###
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.