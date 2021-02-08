WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (February 9, 2020) – author, Lindsay McDivitt will be in conversation with former Firs-Son Mike Ford discussing the process of writing a presidential biography during a virtual event at 6:30 pm EST on Monday, February 15th. The event is sponsored by Bookmarks.
Lindsey McDivitt writes fiction and non-fiction for children. Her newest book, Truth and Honor: The President Ford Story, is a children’s book highlighting President Ford’s story and how he became the 38th president of the United States.
The February 15th Event will be a conversation with former First Son Mike Ford and McDivitt as they discuss the process of writing a biography, her research and the process, and more, while Ford will tell stories about growing up in the White House. Mike Ford is the Associate Director of the Pro Humanitate Institute at Wake Forest University and serves as lay leader at First Presbyterian Church in Winston-Salem. He currently serves as a Trustee of the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Foundation.
Admission for the event is free, to register go to: https://www.crowdcast.io/e/presidentsday.
You can purchase a copy of Truth and Honor here.
Bookmarks is a literary arts nonprofit organization and independent bookstore that works to ignite the love of reading by connecting the community with books and authors. In addition to the annual Festival of Books & Authors, Bookmarks offers year-round programming to this end, including author talks, lecture nights, book club gatherings, and more, all of which are currently being offered virtually. Community outreach efforts also include Book Build and Authors In Schools, which connects students in the Winston-Salem area with authors and new books.
Bookmarks is located at 634 West Fourth Street in downtown Winston-Salem and offers appointment-based shopping Tuesday-Saturday from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., with curbside pick-up and phone service continuing from 4 - 6 p.m. Visit bookmarksnc.org for more information.
