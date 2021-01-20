GREENSBORO, NC (January 19, 2021) – The Greensboro Public Library is following City Manager’s guidance to reduce potential COVID-19 exposure for residents and staff by modifying operating hours beginning Tues., Jan. 19.
Central Library will offer Grab & Go Service Mondays through Saturdays from 10 am to 3 pm. This allows customers 30 minutes to browse and select materials once per day. Access to branch locations is limited to customers with appointments for computer use.
Central Library and all branch locations will continue offering non-recreational computer use, by appointment only. These are one hour appointments available Mondays through Fridays from 10 am to 3 pm.
All locations will continue to offer Curbside Pick-up service Mondays through Thursdays from 10 am to 7 pm and Fridays and Saturdays from 9 am to 6 pm.
For more information on Library events and resources visit: www.greensborolibrary.org.
