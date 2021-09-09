GREENSBORO, NC (September 9, 2021) – Lewis Recreation Center, in partnership with the Carolina Model Railroaders, will host the 2021 Best Little Train Show in Greensboro from 9 am to 4 pm, Saturday, September 25, at 3110 Forest Lawn Dr. The cost is $5, or free for children under 12.
Model trains, trucks and cars will be for sale. For more information, contact Jim Turkett at jturkett@gmail.com or 336-314-3341 or visit carolinamodelrr.org.
(0) comments
