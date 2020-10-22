GREENSBORO, NC (October 21, 2020) – Parks and Recreation will offer a Halloween Fall Foliage Kayak Excursion from 1-3 pm, Sat., Oct. 31 at Lake Brandt, 5945 Lake Brandt Rd. The cost is $20 for a single kayak and $30 for a tandem kayak. Space is limited and face coverings must be worn until everyone is on the water. Reserve your kayak by calling Lake Brandt City Park at 336-373-3741.
Participants should meet at the marina no later than 12:30 pm and practice social distancing. The paddle will be roughly 4.5 miles and will take approximately two hours. Halloween costumes are encouraged as long as they do not restrict ability to paddle. The paddle is a guided easy to moderate supported paddle.
For more information regarding this program and others at the City lakes, call 336-373-3741 or visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/lakes.
