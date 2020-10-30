Inclusive Playground at Washington Terrace Park Celebrates Club’s 100th Anniversary
HIGH POINT, N.C. (Oct. 27, 2020) – The Kiwanis Club of High Point will celebrate its 100th anniversary with the dedication of a new inclusive playground at Washington Terrace Park (101 Gordon Street, High Point) on Friday, Oct. 30, at noon. A brief program will include members of the Kiwanis Club of High Point and City of High Point officials. Parking will be available at 108 Murray St.
Kiwanians raised $150,000 through grants, fundraisers and in-kind donations to purchase the colorful, inclusive structure for the City of High Point park, located at 101 Gordon St. It features numerous safe and engaging play options for a variety of ages and provides opportunities and challenges for kids of all abilities. The High Point Parks & Recreation Department provided assistance with the installation of the playground and will maintain it for the enjoyment of children from throughout the High Point community.
# # # #
The City of High Point aims to serve as the catalyst for bringing together the community’s human, economic and civic resources for the purpose of creating the single most livable, safe and prosperous community in America. For more information on the City, visit www.highpointnc.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.