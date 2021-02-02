GREENSBORO, NC (February 1, 2021) – Caregivers and children aged five and under are invited to Parks and Recreation’s Littles Link Up, a Zoom storytime with a creative activity, at 10 am, Friday, February 19. In partnership with Ready for School, Ready for Life, every participant will receive a free activity kit and copy of the story book "The Itsy Bitsy Snowman." Register online to attend this free storytime.
Ready for School, Ready for Life, is a local nonprofit committed to making sure every Guilford County child is ready for kindergarten. To participate in the craft activity, bring a pair of safety scissors and any kind of paper.
For more information, contact Youth Programs Specialist Shelli Scott at shelli.scott@greensboro-nc.gov or 336-373-7757. For more socially distant and COVID-19 safe activities, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/virtual.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.