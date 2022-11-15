Lights, Santa, Action!
Kersey Valley Christmas Opens for Second Season with NEW Family Fun Attractions
ARCHDALE, NC, November 15, 2022— Lights, Santa, Action! More than just a holiday lights display, Kersey Valley Christmas announces new attractions for this year’s Christmas experience, including a Candy Cane Lane walk-through light show plus an expanded wagon ride, new adventure playground, and more. Kids and families will also enjoy the new Reindeer Stalls behind Santa’s Workshop and watch the elves at work. The event sold out last year during its inaugural season, and tickets are limited for each night this year as well.
“This year, we’re inviting everyone to get out of the stuffy car and long lines for other light shows that leave the kids—and adults—falling asleep before the fun begins,” said Tony Wohlgemuth, who co-owns Kersey Valley Attractions with his wife Donna Wohlgemuth. “At Kersey Valley Christmas, the fun starts on the midway and continues throughout the entire property. Our goal is to expand the show each year and make it bigger and better than before, giving everyone something new to come back and experience every year."
The 2022 Christmas experience has been expanded to include a new walk-through light show inside the one-half mile loop train track. The wagon ride has been expanded into the farmland next door, making the ride twice as long. A new adventure playground has also been built for kids to explore around the jumping pillows.
Visitors can expect to be immersed in a full night of fun and spirit, plus all of the holiday feels with a winter wonderland of one million LED lights, a Snow Blizzard featuring 5-foot snowflakes falling from 45 feet in the air, holiday music, and magical sets, including some that are custom and unique only to Kersey Valley. Children can download a letter to drop in Santa’s mailbox and get a photo with the big guy himself as well as The Grinch. Plus, visitors of all ages can enjoy many other photo opportunities on site and meet live characters throughout the grounds. And the evening wouldn’t be complete without best-in-class holiday treats and a little Christmas shopping at Santa’s Workshop.
Admission includes the Kersey Valley Express Train Ride through Wild West Christmas Towns, John Deere-pulled Christmas Wagon rides around the farm, two massive jumping pillows, kiddie zip lines, pedal carts, cow train ride, bungee trampolines, barnyard twister, round-up rodeo, Super Mega Ride*n*Slide, Mac Jingles the singing Reindeer, a Tree House Village, Dinosaur Discovery, Where’s Rudolph?, and an expanded Roasty Toasty Village for making s’mores.
Admission to a full evening of winter events at Kersey Valley will be just $30 for ages four and up and $20 for seniors 65 and up. Group rates are available. Children three and under are free; however, children must be at least four years old or 42 inches tall for some activities. Holiday and winter-themed activities will open on Friday‒Sunday nights beginning November 25th, then run daily from December 16th through December 23rd. Reservations are required, and Wohlgemuth recommends booking early to ensure your spot for a full evening of fun! Friendly pets on a leash are welcome.
# # #
Live Your Adventure. Choose Your Adventure. What’s Your Adventure?
Kersey Valley Attractions is a one-stop, year-round adventure park located in Archdale/High Point, NC. Kersey Valley Attractions hosts facilities for a 1.5-mile aerial zipline tours, kiddie zip line, state-of-the-art laser tag, high-tech escape rooms, bomb bowling, indoor and outdoor axe throwing with digital scoring, a 34-foot rock wall, Super Mega Ride ‘N’ Slide, and a Kersey Valley Paranormal investigative experience as well as seasonal attractions, such as Kersey Valley Christmas, the Maize Adventure corn maze, Kersey Valley Express train ride, Spooky Woods Haunted Attraction, a pumpkin patch, gem mining, Gotcha Covered t-shirt shop, various concessions, and more. Kersey Valley also hosts school groups, church groups, and scout groups; educational events on gems and fossils and at the Bee Education Center; plus, special events and corporate gatherings at their large outdoor shelter.
Kersey Valley Attractions is situated on its current 100 acres of farmland, established in 1985 as a haunted attraction on a 65-acre farm. Kersey Valley Attractions has expanded into year-round adventures with seasonal and special events, employing more than 400 staff members, creators, character actors, and visitor hosts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.