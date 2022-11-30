The grounds that recently held ghosts, goblins and vampires are gone from Spooky Woods. Kersey Valley Christmas is back and so are Santa and the Grinch.
The entertainment site is also known for its famous corn maize but now has magically transformed into a winter wonderland complete with over a million LED lights spread over the nearly 100-acre farm.
All ages will enjoy the sights and sounds.
Santa will be waiting to see you and hear what you want for Christmas. There will also be a mailbox where you can mail your letter to Santa and you can visit his workshop which doubles as a gift shop.
The Grinch will be in his Cave with his one-of-a-kind sleigh.
Several attractions are new this year:
— Candy Cane Lane walk-through light displays,
— Wonderland Wagon Ride through the farm pulled by a John Deere tractor,
— Adventure Playground for ages 4 and up,
— Reindeer stalls behind Santa’s Workshop where you can see the elves at work, and
— an expanded Roasty Toasty Village with eight fire pits for making s’mores.
Of course, the traditional displays and amusements also return including some that are unique to Kersey Valley.
Hop aboard the Kersey Valley Express Train Ride for a Wild West Christmas landscape lit up for the holidays.
See the Snow Blizzard which features 5-foot snow flakes falling from above.
Mr. and Mrs. Mac Jingles, the singing reindeer, will delight all ages.
Play “Where’s Rudolph” while on the Wagon Ride.
Well-known characters will be on hand to wish you a happy holiday season.
There are many other opportunities for ages 4 and up, including kiddie zip lines, pedal karts, the cow train, bungee trampolines, barnyard twister and the round-up rodeo.
“We are in our second season with Kersey Valley Christmas with this new attraction at this expanded show level,” said co-owner Tony Wohlgemuth. “We did have it for three years in 2008—2010, but it focused on selling trees.
“We researched and planned this event reboot for two years and wanted to create magical moments for families. The goal is to get out of the stuffy car and experience ‘Lights, Santa and Action.’ By using virtual queue line technology families can spend more time having fun than waiting in lines.”
An attraction like this doesn’t go up overnight.
“It takes months of planning ahead to organize the event. Many items have to be ordered in January to arrive on time since many items are made overseas,” Wohlgemuth said. “We start installing the lights in August to be ready to open the day after Thanksgiving. We have a team of elves that go crazy and decorate the farm.”
Photo opportunities abound but photos with Santa, the Grinch and the Magic Carriage are an extra charge.
Kersey Valley Christmas is pet friendly but pets should be on a leash.
Most of the activities are outdoors, so please dress for the conditions.
The food venues are heated, however. Choose from Moonshine Fudge, Hot Apple Cider Donuts, Carmel Kettle Corn, Hot Bavarian Nuts, S’mores, coffee, hot apple cider, apple Cider Slushy and Ghiradelli Signature Hot Chocolate and more.
Buy your tickets early online as this popular attraction sells out quickly each night. It was a sell-out in 2021. Some walk-up tickets are available but it is best to get tickets online.
To purchase tickets, visit https://www.kerseyvalleychristmas.com/christmas-experience. Military personnel and veterans may buy one, get one with their ID.
Kersey Valley Christmas is open Fridays & Saturdays 5:30-10 p.m., Sundays 5:30-9:30 p.m., and the week before Christmas, Dec 19, 20, 21, 22 and 23, 5:30-9:30 p.m. Closed Dec. 24 and 25.
Note: Do not arrive after 8 p.m. as Kersey Valley does allow entry into the parking lot after this time. Plan on heavy traffic. Some attractions do not operate in wet or freezing conditions.
Kersey Valley Christmas is located at 1615 Kersey Valley Road in Archdale.
