Seeds of Hope now enrolling people 18 and under for this free program.
GREENSBORO (May 10, 2021) – The Greensboro-based nonprofit Kellin Foundation has launched a new Seeds of Hope program that seeks to support people 18 and under who have struggled with addiction, have a loved one experiencing substance use challenges, or who have witnessed drug-related crimes. Kellin Foundation was selected as one of only 17 programs across the country to receive funding for this unique program. To refer yourself or a child you know, visit www.kellinfoundation.org.
Funded with the support of a grant from the US Department of Justice Office for Victims of Crime, Seeds of Hope seeks to surround children and teens with support through high-quality case management and victim advocacy, comprehensive behavioral health assessments, individual therapy for mental health and substance use issues, and peer support for their caregivers.
“We’re delighted to offer this cutting-edge program, especially considering the excellent work being done across Guilford County to attend to the opioid crisis,” said Dr. Kelly Graves, co-founder and executive director of the Kellin Foundation. “The Seeds for Hope program fills a gap in the local continuum of care for those challenged by addiction, and this addition builds upon services the Foundation is already providing to children, adults and families moving from crisis to wellness.”
The Seeds of Hope team also includes Emily Wall, Madonna Greer, and McKenzie Stenberg.
The Kellin Foundation is designated as one of two National Child Traumatic Stress Network (NCTSN) Community Treatment and Services Centers in North Carolina. Kellin Foundation clinicians use evidence-based interventions and resilience-focused methods, while accessing an extensive network of community partners, to link youth with appropriate resources to address the root causes of addiction and improve outcomes.
About Kellin Foundation
The Kellin Foundation, founded in 2016, is a 501(c)(3) organization committed to building resilient children, families and adults through behavior health services, victim advocacy and community outreach. For more information, visit www.kellinfoundation.org.
