GREENSBORO, NC (October 27, 2020) – The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department will hold three clinics to teach children under 18 to learn how to play disc golf. The free clinics will be held 3:30-5 pm, Tuesdays, November 10, 17, and 24 at the Keeley Park Disc Golf Course, 4110 Keeley Rd., McCleansville. Registration is required. Sign up online.
The clinics will be taught by East Coast Disc Golf professionals. To learn more about what Greensboro Parks and Recreation offers, visit www.gsoparksandrec.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.