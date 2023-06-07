The following is a list of events happening across the Triad in conjunction with Juneteenth.
Greensboro
JuneteenthGSO Black Food Truck Festival
Saturday, June 17 from 5 to 11 p.m.
JuneteenthGSO and April Parker Productions will host the JuneteenthGSO Black Food Festival on Saturday, June 17 from 5 to 11 p.m. This event will be held at both LeBauer and Center City Parks. There will be food, fun, and fellowship. Celebrating the day of Black liberation we will connect folks to Black organizations that do the work all year and present awards for Black businesses. Come and grab the mic, dance, support the vendors, and break bread with our community while supporting Black businesses
Sistars of Juneteenth
Thursday, June 15th from 7 to 10 p.m.
Juneteenth GSO and Lavinia Jackson will host Sistars of Juneteenth on Thursday, June 15 at Carolina Theatre, located at 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro on Thursday, June 15 from 7 to 10 p.m. This event features Black women artists in the Triad via live painting, dance, poetry, and more.
Juneteenth History Bicycle Tour
Saturday, June 17th from 9:30 a.m. to noon
The Greensboro History Museum will host a Juneteenth Bicycle History Tour on Saturday, June 17 from 9:30 a.m. to noon.
Juneteenth Gospel Superfest: Interfaith Celebration
Sunday, June 18 from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m.
The Juneteenth Gospel Superfest: Interfaith Celebration will be held on Sunday, June 18 from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Barber Park Amphitheater, located at 1500 Barber Park Road in Greensboro. This free, family event promotes spirituality, unity, and community through traditional, contemporary, and urban music, song, and dance. Enjoy the concert, shop with vendors, and get some good food from the Food Trucks.
High Point
2023 Juneteenth Celebration
Saturday, June 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Celebrate Juneteenth with indoor, at 1073 E. Springfield Road in High Point, and outdoor activities for the whole family, including music, basketball, kickball, and giant outdoor games. There is no cost to attend, but we will be accepting canned food donations for The Salvation Army.
Juneteenth Celebration of Color
Saturday, June 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Williams Memorial C.M.E. Church, located at 3400 Triangle Lake Road in High Point, will host A Juneteenth Celebration of Color. DJ Energizer will set the tone and party vibes of “fun, food, fellowship, and family,” along with vendors and a variety of live performers.
Celebration of Freedom
Sunday, June 18 from noon to 5 p.m.
The Carl Chavis YMCA will host a “Celebration of Freedom” from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 18. With a plea for unity within the community, the event will feature a “Walk in Solidarity” led by Uniting Black Men for Change (an organization aimed at “uplifting Black men as fathers, husbands, and overall productive citizens within their communities.”) There will also be live entertainment, cultural exchanges, health screenings, a talent showcase, games, and vendors.
Winston-Salem
2023 Juneteenth Festival
Saturday, June 17 from 1 to 8 p.m.
The Triad Cultural Arts Juneteenth Festival will host the 2023 Juneteenth Festival on Saturday, June 17, in the Innovation Quarter Biotech Place (575 Patterson Ave.) from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. for performances, exhibits, crafts, music, and more. The celebrations continue outside in Bailey Park (445 Patterson Ave.) from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. with vendors, displays, music, and food. The entertainment headline will be tribute band Aretha Meets Earth, Wind & Fire.
Juneteenth Kids Fun Run
Monday, June 19 from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Neighbors for Better Neighborhoods will host a Juneteenth Kids Fun Run on Monday, June 19 from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cleveland Avenue Homes, located at 1135 E 15th St. in Winston-Salem.
