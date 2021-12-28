Join Parks and Recreation’s 22 for ’22 Winter Workout Challenge
GREENSBORO, NC (December 28, 2022) – Greensboro Parks and Recreation, in partnership with the Greensboro Jaycees, is encouraging you to start the new year with a focus on your physical health and wellness with the 22 for ‘22 Winter Workout Challenge.
From January 1-31, you are encouraged to walk, run, bike, or boat 22 miles. Everyone who completes the challenge will be entered into drawings for three Parks and Recreation prize packages worth an estimated $75 each. Sign up online.
Participants will get tips emailed to them through the month. Track your miles and submit by February 4, 2022 to gsoparksandrec@greensboro-nc.gov to be entered into the drawings.
Not sure where to walk? Download the Piedmont Discovery mobile phone app to search for trails or greenways based on difficulty and proximity to your home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.