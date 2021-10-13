JDRF to Host Triad Fall One Walk & Type 1 Diabetes Day on Saturday, October 23, at Triad Park in Kernersville
Celebrating their fundraising success during one of three timeslots, JDRF supporters from across the Piedmont Triad will walk, renew their type 1 diabetes (T1D) friendships, enjoy the 430-acre park, and get vaccinated for Covid-19 and the flu
Greensboro, North Carolina, October 13, 2021 – JDRF announced today that it will host a Triad Fall Walk and T1D (Type 1 Diabetes) Day at Triad Park in Kernersville on Saturday, October 23. The theme for this year’s event is Adventuring Toward a Cure, which participants may use to jumpstart their fundraising efforts and spark their creativity as they design their Walk Team t-shirts.
The event, presented by HealthTeam Advantage, Truist, and FOX8, will run from 9 am to 3 pm on October 23. In recognition of the need for social distancing during the Covid-19 pandemic, participants will register to attend during 2-hour timeslots:
- 9 am (formal program will start at 9:15 am);
- 11 am (formal program will start at 11:15 am); or
- 1 pm (formal program will start at 1:15 pm.
Attendees may sign up for a timeslot at tinyurl.com/TriadWalk2021.
During each timeslot, participants will gather at the park’s amphitheater for a short onstage program, which will recognize people recently diagnosed with type 1 diabetes (T1D) and celebrate Walk sponsors and top fundraisers—individuals, family teams, and corporate teams—who are focused on JDRF’s vision of a world without type 1. Attendees will learn about the JDRF Ride to Cure Diabetes, JDRF Advocacy efforts, and the latest T1D research advancements powered by JDRF One Walk fundraising. They will also have the chance to take part in a T-shirt parade and enjoy several musical performances.
The Forsyth County Health Department, in partnership with NC Counts Coalition/Healthier Together, has arranged for a vaccination clinic to provide Covid-19 vaccines and booster shots as well as flu shots throughout the event.
Participants will have the opportunity to meet other families living with T1D; gather with kids, teens, and adults to talk about life with type 1; and sign up to serve as JDRF Advocates. Special activities will include:
- A Pie-in-the-Face contest, sponsored by Carolina Kia at 10:30 am, and
- An overview of the Carolina Field of Honor, presented by former Greensboro Mayor Bill Knight and sponsored by HICAPS, at noon.
After the program, attendees may compete in a park-wide Treasure and Trivia Hunt, presented by Nature’s Twist; match wits in a HICAPS Hikers’ History Quiz at the Carolina Field of Honor; and enjoy all that Triad Park has to offer, such as:
- Walking any distance (including a full 5K) on the park’s interconnected trail system;
- Enjoying fabulous playgrounds;
- Playing disc golf;
- Playing horseshoes or cornhole;
- Playing volleyball;
- Fishing;
- Touring the Carolina Field of Honor;
- Picnicking; or
- Just visiting with their T1D friends.
Attendees should bring their own lunch as well as sports equipment to participate in park activities.
“For the first time ever, we are bringing together our entire, 15-county Piedmont Triad region—from Mebane to Wilkesboro, and from Mount Airy to Pinehurst—for one market-wide celebration applauding the efforts of thousands of donors, hundreds of Walkers, and dozens of Walk Teams and sponsors,” said JDRF Piedmont Triad Market Director Eleanor Schaffner-Mosh. “October 23 will be an inspiring day for Walkers, donors, and sponsors, all of whom are focused on curing, preventing, and treating type 1 diabetes. I’m especially looking forward to seeing supporters whom I haven’t seen for nearly two years, since before the pandemic began.”
Individuals, businesses, and teams still have time to participate in—or donate to—the Triad One Walk & T1D Day by visiting walk.jdrf.org/triad or calling Market Director Eleanor Schaffner-Mosh at 336-209-2269.
###
2021 Triad One Walk and T1D Day Sponsors: JDRF thanks our sponsors, many of whom have supported T1D research for years. Major 2021 sponsors committed to date include:
Presenting Sponsors
- FOX8 – WGHP
- HealthTeam Advantage
- Truist
Platinum Sponsors
- Carolina Kia of High Point
- The Carroll Companies
- HICAPS
Gold Sponsors
- Glen Raven
- HanesBrands
- Highlands Mortgage
- Ralph Lauren
- Vulcan Materials
Silver Sponsor
- vTv Therapeutics
Bronze Sponsor
- Fox Rothschild
###
About Type 1 Diabetes: Type 1 diabetes (T1D) is an autoimmune disease that occurs when a person’s pancreas stops producing insulin, the hormone that controls blood-sugar levels. T1D develops when the insulin-producing pancreatic beta cells are mistakenly destroyed by the body’s immune system. The cause of this attack is still being researched; however, scientists believe the cause may have genetic and environmental components. T1D affects children and adults, and people can be diagnosed at any age. As of now, there is nothing anyone can do to prevent T1D, and there is no cure.
About JDRF: JDRF is the leading global organization funding type 1 diabetes (T1D) research. Our mission is to improve lives today and tomorrow by accelerating life-changing breakthroughs to cure, prevent, and treat T1D and its complications. To accomplish this, JDRF has invested more than $2 billion in research funding since our inception. We are an organization built on a grassroots model of people connecting in their local communities, collaborating regionally for efficiency and broader fundraising impact, and uniting on a national stage to pool resources, passion, and energy. We collaborate with academic institutions, policymakers, and corporate and industry partners to develop and deliver a pipeline of innovative therapies to people living with T1D. Our staff and volunteers throughout the United States and our six international affiliates are dedicated to advocacy, community engagement, and our vision of a world without T1D. Learn more at jdrf.org or @JDRF on Twitter.
About JDRF in the Piedmont Triad: Now part of JDRF’s North Carolina Chapter, the Piedmont Triad Market provides support for those living with type 1 diabetes, advocates at the U.S. Federal level, and raises awareness and funds for T1D research through a variety of events, including the annual Hope Gala; the Piedmont Triad One Walk; the Ride to Cure Diabetes; and the Tennis to Tent to Tee event in Pinehurst. Learn more at facebook.com/JDRFNC.
