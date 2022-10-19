JDRF to Host Piedmont Triad Fall One Walk & Type 1 Diabetes Day on Sat., Oct. 29, at Triad Park in Kernersville
JDRF supporters from across the Piedmont Triad will walk, renew their type 1 diabetes (T1D) friendships, learn about the latest T1D research, meet pharma and technology reps, and even receive Covid boosters and vaccines while enjoying the 430-acre park
Greensboro, North Carolina, October 19, 2022 – JDRF announced today that it will host its annual Piedmont Triad Fall One Walk and T1D (type 1 diabetes) Day in Kernersville at Triad Park’s Shelter 7 on Saturday morning, October 29. The theme for this year’s event is Celebrating T1D Superpowers, which participants may use to jumpstart their fundraising efforts and spark their creativity as they design their Walk Team t-shirts.
The event, presented by HealthTeam Advantage, The Carroll Companies, Truist, and FOX8, will encompass two Walk times (9:15 am and 11:15 am), with short Opening Ceremonies preceding each Walk. Between the two Walks, from 10 – 11 am, participants may play games, enjoy kids’ activities, meet T1D pharma and medical technology reps, get their Covid vaccinations and boosters, take part in a t-shirt parade and T1D procession, and learn about JDRF’s recent research advancements and advocacy efforts.
Attendees may walk any distance—from less than ¼ mile to a full 5K (3.1 miles). Along the Walk route, participants may play games and immerse themselves in the HICAPS Hikers History Hunt at the Carolina Field of Honor (next to Shelter 7) to be entered into a prize drawing. They may also be entered into a prize drawing by getting their Walk Day “passports” stamped by diabetes technology and pharmaceutical vendors as well as JDRF program volunteers.
The schedule includes (unless noted, everything takes place at the Amphitheater, down the hill from Shelter 7):
- 8:45 am: Check-in for Walk I at JDRF HQ (Shelter 7)
- 9 am Opening Ceremonies I
- 9:15 am Walk I (begins at the arch, near the Amphitheater)
- 10 am Games, presented by Carolina Kia and Carolina Hyundai
Covid shots and boosters, provided by Novant Health (by Shelter 7)
- 10:15 am T1D Research Update
- 10:30 am T1D Procession and Team T-shirt/Costume Parade
- 10:45 am T1D Advocacy Update
- 10:50 am Announcements
Prizes awarded by Carolina Kia and Carolina Hyundai
- 11 am Opening Ceremonies II
- 11:15 am Walk II (begins at the arch, near the Amphitheater)
- Noon Celebrate and enjoy the park!
The Opening Ceremony for each Walk will recognize people recently diagnosed with type 1 diabetes and celebrate Walk sponsors and top fundraisers—individuals, family teams, and corporate teams—who are focused on JDRF’s vision of a world without type 1.
Attendees will meet other families living with T1D; gather with kids, teens, and adults to talk about life with type 1; and sign up to serve as JDRF Advocates. They will also learn about the JDRF Ride to Cure Diabetes, JDRF Advocacy efforts, and the latest T1D research advancements powered by JDRF One Walk fundraising. For fun, they will have the chance to take part in a T1D Procession and a T-shirt/costume parade, and enjoy musical performances along the route, presented by Greensboro Performing Arts.
Novant Health will set up a clinic, open to the public, near Shelter 7 from 10 – 11 am to provide Covid vaccines and booster shots for people ages 5 and older.
For the first time, JDRF will arrange transportation to Triad Park for families who need it, thanks to support from Reynolds. “It’s important that all individuals and families living with type 1 can join with our Piedmont Triad T1D community on Walk Day, when they’ll be embraced and supported,” said JDRF Piedmont Triad Market Director Eleanor Schaffner-Mosh. To learn more, contact Eleanor by Monday, October 24, at eschaffner-mosh@jdrf.org or at 336-209-2269.
After the Walk, participants may enjoy all that Triad Park has to offer, including:
- Playgrounds
- Disc golf
- Horseshoes and cornhole
- Volleyball
- Fishing
- Picnicking
Attendees should bring their own lunch and sports equipment to participate in park activities.
“Last year, we walked for the first time at Triad Park. It was beautiful, but we were still following strict Covid protocols and could only accommodate a limited number of Walkers,” said Schaffner-Mosh. “This year, we are expecting a much larger turnout of Walkers, donors, and sponsors, all of whom are focused on curing, preventing, and treating type 1 diabetes. I’m especially looking forward to seeing supporters who haven’t walked with us for three years, since before the pandemic began.”
Individuals, businesses, and teams still have time to participate in—or donate to—the Triad One Walk & T1D Day by visiting walk.jdrf.org/triad2022 or calling Market Director Eleanor Schaffner-Mosh at 336-209-2269.
###
Thanks to our 2022 Piedmont Triad One Walk & T1D Leadership Team, who envisioned an event that individuals and families from across the 15-county Piedmont Triad region would enjoy:
Dan Hood, Piedmont Triad Walk Champion
Founder and President, HICAPS
Lives with T1D
Brittany Carroll, Greensboro Walk Captain
Media Specialist, Greensboro Police Department
Lives with T1D
Marc DeLille, High Point Walk Captain
Partner, Price Commercial Properties
Marc and one of his sons both live with MODY, a genetic form of diabetes
Matt Leggett, Winston-Salem Walk Captain
Account Executive, UPS Supply Chain Solutions
Has a daughter with T1D
Burlington/Alamance Walk Tri-Captains
Patti Bates
General Manager, Glen Raven Technical Fabrics
Has a son with T1D
Anne Hogan
Community Volunteer
Has a son with T1D
Michael Holt
CFO & COO, Buckner HeavyLift Cranes
Lives with T1D
2022 Piedmont Triad One Walk & T1D Day Sponsors: JDRF thanks our sponsors, many of whom have supported T1D research for years. Major 2022 sponsors committed to date include:
Presenting Sponsors
- FOX8 – WGHP
- HealthTeam Advantage
- The Carroll Companies
- Truist
Platinum Sponsors
- Carolina Hyundai of High Point
- Carolina Kia of High Point
- HICAPS
Gold Sponsors
- Glen Raven
- Highlands Mortgage
- International Market Centers
- Ralph Lauren
- Reynolds
- West Rock
Silver Sponsors
- Hanesbrands
- Novant Health
Bronze Sponsors
- Fox Rothschild
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
###
About Type 1 Diabetes: Type 1 diabetes (T1D) is an autoimmune disease that occurs when a person’s pancreas stops producing insulin, the hormone that controls blood-sugar levels. T1D develops when the insulin-producing pancreatic beta cells are mistakenly destroyed by the body’s immune system. The cause of this attack is still being researched; however, scientists believe the cause may have genetic and environmental components. T1D affects children and adults, and people can be diagnosed at any age. As of now, there is nothing anyone can do to prevent T1D, and there is no cure.
About JDRF: JDRF is the leading global organization funding type 1 diabetes (T1D) research. Our mission is to improve lives today and tomorrow by accelerating life-changing breakthroughs to cure, prevent, and treat T1D and its complications. To accomplish this, JDRF has invested more than $2 billion in research funding since our inception. We are an organization built on a grassroots model of people connecting in their local communities, collaborating regionally for efficiency and broader fundraising impact, and uniting on a national stage to pool resources, passion, and energy. We collaborate with academic institutions, policymakers, and corporate and industry partners to develop and deliver a pipeline of innovative therapies to people living with T1D. Our staff and volunteers throughout the United States and our six international affiliates are dedicated to advocacy, community engagement, and our vision of a world without T1D. Learn more at jdrf.org or @JDRF on Twitter.
About JDRF in the Piedmont Triad: Now part of JDRF’s North Carolina Chapter, the Piedmont Triad Market provides support for those living with type 1 diabetes, advocates at the U.S. Federal level, and raises awareness and funds for T1D research through a variety of events, including the annual Hope Gala; the Piedmont Triad One Walk; and the Ride to Cure Diabetes. Learn more at facebook.com/JDRFNC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.