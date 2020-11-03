Join Humane Solution for a "friend-raiser" at Westbend Winery and Brewery (https://www.westbendwineryandbrewery.com/) in beautiful Lewisville Sat., Nov. 7 from 12 - 6 pm and help support our efforts to provide spay-neuter surgeries for low-income pet owners and feral cat caretakers.
Our friends Nobody Circuit (https://www.nobodycircuit.com/) and Threefour Mountain (https://www.facebook.com/threefourmountain) will be playing live to set the mood for a perfect Carolina fall afternoon. Westbend will be serving up some of the best local wine and beer around. Be sure to order any of the Estate Wines or the Blood Orange Wheat - $1 of each glass or pint purchased will be donated to Humane Solution! In addition, Westbend Texas BBQ and More will be on site with tasty morsels to fill your bellies.
Joining us will be K9 Doggie Bakery (https://www.facebook.com/K9DoggieBakery/ ) selling handcrafted delicious treats for your furry friends! Fantastic raffle items will also be available, including a dog basket with everything your pampered pooch desires; a cat basket with all kinds of bits and bobs to make your house panther happy; a Humane Solution gift basket, and we will be holding a 50/50 raffle during the event. You can also visit our merch table and get a little holiday shopping taken care of while you sip. We have shirts, glasses, car magnets to show your support of spay-neuter.
Tell your friends and neighbors! Grab your girlfriends and your buds, four-footed and two! This is the perfect solution for combining fantastic local beverages and fall vibes with good friends for a great cause. Masks are required for this event and appropriate social distancing will be encouraged.
Humane Solution Spay-Neuter Program is a volunteer-led, 501(c)3 organization, incorporated in 1999 in Forsyth County because of the incredible need for a low-cost spay-neuter program for low-income pet owners. Humane Solution is governed by a volunteer board of directors and has a host of dedicated volunteers that believe spay-neuter is the key to reducing pet overpopulation and the number of innocent lives that are euthanized at animal shelters.
