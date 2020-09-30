GREENSBORO, NC (September 30, 2020) – The US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has awarded the City nearly $2.7 million to protect Greensboro children and families from lead-based paint and other home health hazards.
About $2.3 million in Lead Based Paint Hazard Reduction grant funds will be earmarked for continuing the City’s Lead Safe Housing Program, specifically to address lead-based paint hazards in 115 housing units. The remaining $400,000 is a Healthy Homes Supplemental grant to help Greensboro residents in the Lead Safe Housing Program with other housing-related health and safety hazards.
Lead Safe Housing Program grants will provide safer homes for low- and very low-income families with children. Both homeowners and landlords are eligible to apply. Learn more about how the program currently works at www.greensboro-nc.gov/LeadSafe.
According to Neighborhood Development Department staff, some aspects of the current program may be updated in the coming weeks, as will the applications to apply for program assistance. Until then, residents should continue to follow application directions listed on www.greensboro-nc.gov/LeadSafe.
For more information about Neighborhood Development’s housing services, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/HousingServices or call 336-373-2349.
