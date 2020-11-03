HIGH POINT, N.C., Nov. 3, 2020 – The High Point University family will be offering virtual events that are open to the public. HPU remains committed to offering safe events to the public during the pandemic.
HPU Jazz Ensemble
The High Point University Jazz Ensemble will present two concerts on Nov. 4 and Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. The public can access the live streamed concerts here. The concerts will feature the music of Count Basie, Miles Davis, Slide Hampton, Billy Joel and Mike Steinel, as well as original works by HPU Jazz Ensemble Director, Dr. Robert Faub and Reyna Alston, an HPU music major.
“Music and Community in Concert”
HPU’s Community Orchestra is partnering with the High Point Theatre to provide two live concerts, titled “Music and Community in Concert,” on Nov. 15 and Nov. 16 at 7:30 p.m. at the High Point Theatre. The Nov. 15 show will be livestreamed here. HPU’s Community Orchestra is made up of faculty, staff, students and community members. Limited seating is available. To reserve a seat, call the High Point Theatre box office at 336-887-3001.
HPU Wind Ensemble
The High Point University Wind Ensemble will present a concert, “Earth Song,” on Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m. Community members can access the live streamed concerts here. The performance features music that celebrates the natural beauty of the planet, a reminder of all that surrounds us each day.
