HIGH POINT, N.C., March 16, 2021 – A graduate student in High Point University’s Stout School of Education recently published a children’s book focused on the global pandemic.
Johnita Readus, a second-year student in the Educational Leadership Doctoral Program and principal of Bluford-Peeler STEAM Academy, wrote and published “Ashleigh’s New Normal.” This book explores the “new normal” for Ashleigh, an elementary school student and the book’s main character, as she learns how to adjust to remote learning.
Readus wrote the book because she was inspired by the children who attend her school. It can be purchased here.
About “Ashleigh’s New Normal”
After finishing kindergarten and first grade, Ashleigh thought she knew all the school rules and procedures. She loved the school routines that made learning fun and she was eager to start a new school year. However, just as she was learning about second grade, what she thought was a normal school day changed. The COVID-19 virus made its way into her world and nothing was the same.
Editor’s Note: 1) Johnita Readus, a second-year student in HPU’s Educational Leadership Doctoral Program in the Stout School of Education and principal of Bluford-Peeler STEAM Academy, wrote and published “Ashleigh’s New Normal.” 2) Pictured is the cover of “Ashleigh’s New Normal,” which is about a child’s journey through remote learning due to the global pandemic.
CONTACT: Katie Hamlin
Media Relations Manager
336-841-9811
