High Point, NC – Oh, the people you will see and the thinks you will think in HPCT’s production of SEUSSICAL JR! Over the last 3 weeks, 22 local youth ages 7-15 have been hard at work putting together this fantastical musical journey that brings together all of Dr. Seuss’ beloved characters.
In SEUSSICAL JR, a collection of Dr. Seuss characters come to life in a magical musical extravaganza by Tony winners Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty. This 60-minute production features memorable Seuss characters, including The Cat in the Hat, Horton the Elephant, Gertrude McFuzz, Mayzie LaBird, and all of the Whos of Whoville! The imagination runs wild amidst the toe-tapping cornucopia of musical styles, ranging from Latin to pop, swing to gospel, and R&B to funk. For kids and parents who grew up reading Dr. Seuss books, this musical stage show adaptation of the classic stories will be fun for the whole family!
The musical – featuring more than 20 local kids and teens 7-15 years old – transports audiences from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus, while the Cat in the Hat narrates the story of Horton the Elephant who discovers a speck of dust containing tiny people called the Whos. Horton must protect the Whos from a world of naysayers and dangers, and he must also guard an abandoned egg that's been left in his care by the irresponsible Mayzie La Bird. Although Horton faces ridicule, danger and a trial, the intrepid Gertrude McFuzz never loses faith in him. Ultimately, the powers of friendship, loyalty, family, and community are challenged and emerge triumphant!
SEUSSICAL JR will be presented Fri., Aug. 6 at 7:00pm
Sat., Aug. 7 at 2:00pm and 7:00pm
Sun., Aug. 8 at Centennial Station Arts Center in High Point.
(121 S Centennial St).
Tickets are just $12-$14 and are available at www.hpct.net.
High Point Community Theatre is a 501c3 non-profit organization run entirely by volunteers. August marks HPCT’s 46th year of bringing quality live theatre to High Point and the surrounding areas. The 2021/22 season will feature 4 Main Stage productions and 4 youth/teen productions: SHERLOCK HOLMES & THE FIRST BAKER STREET IRREGULAR (Sept), Monty Python’s SPAMALOT (October), the 7th annual production of A CHRISTMAS CAROL: THE MUSICAL (Dec), RUTHLESS! (March 2022), THE EVER AFTER (March 2022), Rodgers & Hammerstein’s CINDERELLA (May 2022), THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE JR (June 2022), FROZEN JR (Aug 2022). Individual tickets as well as season Flex Passes are on sale at www.hpct.net. Student/senior/military and group discounts are available.
