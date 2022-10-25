20211204_103956.jpg

Holiday Wreath Decorating Workshop

Kernersville, NC- On Tuesday, November 29, 6:00pm- 7:30pm, the Paul J. Ciener botanical garden will be hosting a DIY workshop on Holiday Wreath decorating led by Adrienne Roethling, Director at the garden.

“It’s a fun creative way to see your own personal design” said Roethling. “Come and enjoy the fellowship and leave with something you can display in your home.”

Each participant will receive a large, natural wreath to decorate. We will provide an assortment of natural items and ribbon to adorn your wreath, or you can bring your own decorations.

Pruners and gloves are encouraged. Limited to 10 participants.

Registration open until November 18, or all spots filled.

The cost is $50 for non-garden members / $45 PJCBG members. RSVPs are required by November 18.

Register by calling 336-996-7888

