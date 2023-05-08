WINSTON-SALEM, NC—Spend five days learning five trades this summer! During the Young Apprentices Program, children between the ages of 12 and 15, will become apprentices to our master potter, blacksmith, woodworker, candle maker, and cook. Apprentices will learn about each trade and make something to take home. The Young Apprentices Program will take place from June 26 through June 30 from 9:30 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. To learn more, or to reserve your spot, please contact Diana Overbey at dianao@cityofws.org or (336) 397-7587.
Historic Bethabara Park, a National Historic Landmark, is the 1753 site of the first Moravian settlement in North Carolina and the birthplace of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. For more information, please visit historicbethabara.org or call (336) 924-8191.
