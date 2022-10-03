Historic Bethabara Park Presents Boo! At Bethabara
WINSTON-SALEM, NC—Celebrate Halloween by attending Boo! At Bethabara on Saturday, October 29, from 1:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Guests will enjoy hearing spooky tales by acclaimed storyteller Cynthia Moore Brown (recommended for children under 12); watching a hauntingly fun performance by the Felt and Soul Puppet Theater; having their face painted; and taking a ghostly walk up to God’s Acre (recommended for ages 12 and older).
Pre-registration is required for the ghost walk and can be made by contacting Diana Overbey at dianao@cityofws.org or (336) 397-7587. Registrations will be taken through October 24 or until all spots have been filled. Admission is free.
Historic Bethabara Park, a National Historic Landmark, is the 1753 site of the first Moravian settlement in North Carolina and the birthplace of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. For more information, please visit historicbethabara.org or call (336) 924-8191.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.