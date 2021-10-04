WINSTON-SALEM, NC—Kick off your Halloween weekend by attending Boo! At Bethabara on Saturday, October 30, 2021, from 1:30 pm until 4:30 pm.
Pre-registered guests can choose to partake in a GHOST WALK, where they will meet a few spirits from Bethabara’s past (recommended for ages 12 and older) and/or hear SPOOKY TALES by the acclaimed storyteller Cynthia Moore Brown (recommended for children under 12). Admission is free.
Registrations for both activities will be taken until October 22 -- or until slots are filled -- and can be made by contacting Diana Overbey at (336) 397-7587 or dianao@cityofws.org.
Historic Bethabara Park, a National Historic Landmark, is the 1753 site of the first Moravian settlement in North Carolina and the birthplace of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. For more information, please visit historicbethabara.org or call (336) 924-8191.
