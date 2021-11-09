High Point's 44' Christmas Tree and Major Announcement
Furnitureland Rotary is excited to announce that Thurs., Nov.11, High Point’s 44’ tall Christmas Tree will be constructed on Gatewood Ave beside the Rocker’s Box Office. The 44’ tall Christmas tree will shine each November throughout the Christmas season at Truist Point.
The star is scheduled to be placed on the tree between 1:30 and 2:30pm. A major announcement will be made in front of the tree at 4pm. Fox8, a sponsor of the party will given the first interview.
This is the component that will bring life to Truist Point during the holiday season while complimenting other development activities. High Point’s Christmas Tree was Furnitureland Rotary’s 50th Anniversary gift to the People of High Point. Dr. Nido Qubein and High Point University were the single sponsor of the Christmas tree.
“This is the single most important announcement in our club’s history,” says charter member Coy Williard, “we have supported events in the past, but with the involvement of Dr. Qubein, one of our past presidents, we are able to give a significant gift to the citizens of High Point.”
“We are High Point’s University with an apostrophe s,” says Qubein. “This is just one of the many organizations the university supports to continue the growth of our vibrant city.”
The inaugural tree lighting will be held on Saturday, November 20th from 5:00 to 6:30pm. The tree lighting is a part of the High Point Holiday Party presented by Bethany Medical. Mix 99.5, the Triad’s Christmas Station’s Lora and Matt in the Morning will emcee the tree lighting ceremony.
The High Point Holiday Party presented by Bethany Medical is a gift to High Point from the Rotary Club of Furnitureland. The event will kick off to the Holiday season in High Point and has three main objectives:
- Bring together the citizens of High Point and the Triad to showcase all the amazing things to do in High Point.
- Promote and celebrate the small businesses on Main St in High Point
- Support Furnitureland Rotary’s primary beneficiary – Mobile Meals of High Point.
“Bethany Medical, the largest independent provider of healthcare in the Triad, is excited to kick off the holiday season with the High Point Holiday Party. We are happy to be the presenting sponsor for the High Point Holiday Party and look forward to it being a holiday tradition for our city in the years to come.” Says Dr. Lenny Peters, CEO and Founder of Bethany Medical “We hope residents and visitors will come and enjoy all the festivities throughout the day, especially the tree lighting ceremony.”
The High Point Holiday Party includes a full day of activities with three main highlights: Tree Lighting Ceremony at Truist Point from 5-6.30 pm; a Holiday Craft Fair at Truist Point from 3-7 pm; and a Support Local Retailers, Restaurants, and Bars Trolley Hop from 12-10pm.
“Our mission with the High Point Rockers is to create value through entertainment and partnership throughout the High Point community,” said Rockers’ president Pete Fisch. “The Holiday Craft Fair and Tree Lighting will bring the High Point community together as we prepare for the holiday season. Together with our partners, we look forward to making Truist Point a destination spot this holiday season.”
“The members of Furnitureland Rotary are so proud of the High Point Holiday Party. The event will bring all citizens of High Point and the Triad together to celebrate the Holidays.” Says the director of the Party, Joe Hellinger. “Our goal from day one was to create a free event, which all ages and demographics can enjoy and be excited about. Thanks to the support of our sponsors we have exceeded all of our goals so far. The proceeds of the party will enable Furnitureland Rotary to donate a significant amount of money to local, High Point charities."
For additional information on the event visit www.highpointholidayparty.com or contact:
Joe Hellinger at Joe.Hellinger@Truist.com or 336.991.7655
Christian Heimall at cheimall@highpointrockers.com
About Furnitureland Rotary:
Furnitureland Rotary was founded in 1971 and has served High Point and the Triad in many ways since its founding. The club has surpassed $550,000 in total donations to Mobile Meals of High Point and $250,000 to numerous other charities throughout the community. Total donations far exceed $1,000,000 when contributions to The Rotary Foundation are included. Furnitureland Rotary has consistently shown to the community that practicing Rotary’s program of “Service Above Self” develops among its members an unusually strong bond of lifetime friendships and positive fellowships.
To learn more about becoming a Furnitureland Rotarian, please seek out a Furnitureland Rotarian, visit our website www.FurniturelandRotary.org, or join us at the String & Splinter Club in High Point (most Mondays), 12 noon.
