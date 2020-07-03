HIGH POINT, N.C. – Resilience High Point is excited to announce a collaboration of four youth-serving organizations to bring structured virtual summer activities for its elementary and middle school students. This collaboration of Resilience High Point members brings together the strengths of the YWCA of High Point, D-UP, Big Brother Big Sisters, and Operation Xcel to offer a unique set of experiences for children of families who are coping with the stresses of the COVID-19 pandemic.
These weekly activities will include virtual field trips, youth fitness with a YWCA instructor, and dance and movement classes with Royal Expressions. There will also be weekly videos for yoga, basketball, and workouts. Activities will begin the week of July 6 and conclude Aug.7.
Heidi Majors, Executive Director of YWCA High Point, noted that “with COVID-19, our organizations have responded in various ways to meet the needs of our community. This collaboration for virtual programming for our youth is just one of the ways to offer opportunities for youth to be involved when they are not able to physically come to camps. “
Charlene Gladney, Executive Director of Operation Xcel is excited to be offering virtual field trips to "embed social-emotional learning with the lens of promoting equity and excellence among children. During this crisis of COVID-19 and unrest, we have noticed more anxiety in the youth that we serve. Social-emotional learning enables youth to understand and manage emotions, set and achieve positive goals, feel and show empathy for others, establish and maintain positive relationships, and make responsible decisions."
Wendy Rivers, CEO Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Piedmont, concurred stating that “as we all struggle to work through various methods to continue to bring quality programming to our youth, it is so very helpful to have this collaboration. Our youth need us and collectively we can be there for them. We each bring different and unique strengths to the table. We are fortunate to have so many who want to build a resilient High Point.”
###
About Resilience High Point:
Resilience High Point is an alliance of public, private, and non-profit organizations collaborating to develop integrated infrastructure that empowers all individuals and families to thrive. It aims to support agencies that address income disparity through workforce development, education, and training;
advocate for expanded and enhanced transportation systems; provide mental health and trauma training to any service provider; and connect and collaborate on community resources and solutions. More information can be found at www.facebook.com/resiliencehighpoint.
