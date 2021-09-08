HIGH POINT, N.C. (Sept. 8, 2021) – The High Point Theatre will host mystifier Mike Super for a family-friendly show of mind-blowing illusions with the hilarity of a headline comedian Sat., Sept. 25, 2021, with doors at 6:30 p.m. and the show at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are available to purchase by phone or in person at the box office at 336.887.3001, Monday through Friday, noon - 5 p.m., and online 24/7. Discounts of $5 per ticket are available for High Point residents. To receive this discount, please call the box office directly; resident discounts are not available online.
Super has been hailed by critics as the “Dane Cook of magic.” Criss Angel himself praised Mike on live network television in front of millions. Ellen DeGeneres brought Mike on her show to make her appear from nothing but shadows, and he did it.
“I haven’t come out like that since the cover of TIME magazine,” said DeGeneres.
Named Entertainer of the Year for two consecutive years and the winner of NBC’s Phenomenon, Super is the only magician in history to win a live magic competition on primetime network television. He was also a top-12 Finalists on NBC’s number-one-rated summer series, America’s Got Talent.
High Point Theatre is on a mission to entertain High Point, NC, and beyond by providing patrons access to national names and hometown hospitality.
The City of High Point aims to serve as the catalyst for bringing together the community’s human, economic and civic resources for the purpose of creating the single most livable, safe and prosperous community in America. For more information on the City, visit www.highpointnc.gov.
