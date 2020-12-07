HIGH POINT THEATRE OFFERS HOLIDAY ENTERTAINMENT AT HOME
HIGH POINT, N.C. (Dec. 7, 2020) – This holiday season, the High Point Theatre presents three performances of The Nutcracker and one performance of Land of the Sweets, a short and sweet act packed with all the magic of the full show. Performed by the High Point Ballet, these performances are the Triad’s only live ballets this holiday season. All shows are available via livestream, and with tickets priced at only $20 per device (not person!), High Point Theatre is also providing the season’s most economical entertainment.
Nutcracker showtimes include Friday, Dec. 18 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 19 at 7:30p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 20 at 2 p.m. The one-hour production, Land of the Sweets, will air Saturday, Dec. 19 at 2 p.m. With ticket purchase, all shows are available on-demand for 14 days following, providing ultimate convenience. Upon purchase, a link and access password will be sent, and attendees will receive this information again on the morning of their chosen performance.
A dynamic experience is anticipated based on a three-camera configuration to provide the best views in the house. Dancers will wear masks that complement the traditional costumes and debut new, minimal-contact choreography throughout the performances.
“We hope this holiday favorite will bring much joy to our patrons and their families,” said High Point Theatre Director David Briggs.
Tickets are available now at www.highpointtheatre.com or by calling the Box Office at 336-887-3001.
About High Point Ballet - Established more than three decades ago, High Point Ballet is a not-for-profit 501c3 offering a pre-professional program with the mission to create strong dancers, who are highly technical, and able to perform with confidence, experience, and assuredness. High Point Ballet is a nationally branded entity recognized throughout the Triad, Southeast, and United States and serves an ambassador for the High Point Arts Community. This is the fifth season High Point Ballet has presented The Nutcracker at the High Point Theatre.
About High Point Theatre - Owned and operated by the City of High Point, the High Point Theatre is conveniently located within the International Home Furnishings Center at the corner of Commerce Avenue and Hamilton Street in High Point. The Theatre features an elegant 965-seat auditorium with continental style seating, three exhibition galleries for meetings, displays, and receptions, and free parking.
