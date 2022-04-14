High Point Shines Light on High Point Rockers Season with Impulse Exhibit
The interactive art exhibit will bring joy and light to the young and young at heart
HIGH POINT, NC (April 14, 2022) — High Point will welcome an interactive public art display of 15 illuminated seesaws in time for the High Point Rockers first game of the 2022 season on April 21st. The international exhibit, Impulse, will provide a light and sound experience through user engagement.
Initially launched in Montreal’s Quartier des Spectacles, Impulse has traveled to cities such as London, Chicago, Boston, New York City as well as a host of other locations around the globe. Most recently, the exhibit created by Lateral Office and CS design will be traveling from Charlotte, NC, leading up to the 18-day installation from April 21st to May 8th at Truist Point Stadium.
High Point Rockers will be playing 13 home games during the 18-day stretch of the exhibit. “Our brandhinges on the family experience, so we provide packaging through many of our events and game experience. Impulse will kick off an exciting opening to our Rockers season that be definitely be memorable,” said Pete Fisch, president of High Point Rockers.
Recently retired Forward High Point President, Ray Gibbs, met the Creos team at a conference in 2019 and made that connection for High Point. Creos produces an array of interactive exhibit tours including Impulse.
“When I first met Creos and saw their interactive art displays, I thought they would be perfect for High Point. We are an international city, with high design value. It would provide a perfect link between our visitors and citizens,” said Gibbs.
Impulse was originally scheduled to arrive during the 2020 Fall High Point Market, but the exhibit was rescheduled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Burnett says that the installation is much anticipated for this spring as there are numerous collaborators, sponsors, donors, grants, and volunteers that have helped make this a reality, including Forward High Point, DRIVE High Point Foundation, High Point Market Authority, Visit High Point, City of High Point, Congdon Yards, High Point Rockers, and Bill and Candy Fenn.
Kids and adults can enjoy Impulse along the concourse at Truist Point from April 21st – May 8th. The exhibit is free and open to the public on April 25, May 2, May 6, May 7, and May 8. All other dates are during the High Point Rockers home games. Please check times for availability. Those interested can visit these supporting websites for specific dates and times to enjoy Impulse:
High Point Rockers https://www.highpointrockers.com/truist-point ,
Forward High Point site at https://downtownhighpoint.org/
High Point Events Calendar at https://visithighpoint.com/calendar/.
###
About Impulse: Impulse is an interactive light and sound experience. It consists of a set of large seesaws who light intensity and musical tones change when set in motion by visitors. This work creates an ephemeral and ever-changing field as the public plays with this urban instrument. Impulse embodies ideals of serialism, repetition, and variation to produce zones of intensity and calm. Impulse was first presented in the Quartier des Spectacles, Montreal’s downtown culture district, as part of Luminothérapie, an annualn winter event. The exhibit is created by Lateral Office and CS design and tours managed by Creos. Photo credit: Brian Wancho
