Major League veteran signed with Rockers in 2020
HIGH POINT, N.C. – Veteran RHP Josh Judy, who signed with the High Point Rockers a year ago prior to the Covid-19 shutdown of the Atlantic League, has again signed with the Rockers for the 2021 season.
“Josh is a great addition to the backend of our bullpen,” said Rockers manager Jamie Keefe. “His experience in this league and his ability to get guys out makes him a go-to late in games for us. His interactions with the fans will also make him a crowd favorite from day one.”
Judy pitched in the Atlantic League in 2019 with York, Pa., posting a 7-2 record in 54 appearances, all in relief. He had the second-most wins among non-starting pitchers in the Atlantic League in 2019. Only three pitchers in the league had more wins and a better ERA than Judy’s 3.20 in 2019.
Judy made his Major League debut with the Cleveland Indians on May 22, 2011 and appeared in 12 games that season. He has spent time in the Cincinnati Reds organization along with stints with the Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Seattle Mariners organizations. Judy owns a career record of 59-38 with 127 saves and a 3.25 ERA. He posted a career-best 23 saves with AAA Columbus in 2011.
During his time with the York Revolution, Judy was named a Downtown Fan Favorite in voting by fans of the Revolution, citing his determined play on the field and his generous interaction with fans off the field.
In other Rockers news, outfielder Quincy Latimore, who signed with the Rockers on February 9, has been added to the roster of the Nettuno Baseball Club of the Italian Baseball League. He is expected to re-join the Rockers’ roster when he returns from overseas.
About High Point Baseball, Inc
High Point Baseball, aka the High Point Rockers, began their inaugural season in the Atlantic League in 2019 with their home opener on May 2, in a brand new approximately $36M downtown ballpark, Truist Point, originally named BB&T Point. Enhancing the rich baseball history in North Carolina, High Point Baseball is part of the fastest growing family sport in America. High Point Baseball is committed to providing superior customer service and quality, affordable family entertainment experiences for the Triad of North Carolina. With seven players having their contract purchased and earning the 2019 Ballpark of the Year as well as Mascot of the Year (HYPE, The Rocking Horse), the High Point Rockers have built a fun and competitive atmosphere in both High Point and the Atlantic League.
About the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB)
The ALPB is a Partner League of Major League Baseball, a player gateway to the major leagues, and a leader in baseball innovation. Through its partnership with MLB, the Atlantic League tests Major League Baseball rules and equipment and collaborates on marketing and technology initiatives. The Atlantic League has sent over 950 players to MLB organizations while drawing more than 42 million fans to its affordable, family-friendly ballparks throughout its 24-year history. For more information, please visit www.AtlanticLeague.com.
