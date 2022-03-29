High Point Parks & Recreation’s Up-N-Atom STEAM Spring Break Camp for ages 7 – 12 will explore the aspects of science, technology, engineering, art and math through experiments, projects, games and field trips. One day, campers will visit the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences in Raleigh! Camp meets at Oakview Recreation Center (503 James Road, High Point) Monday, April 18 through Friday, April 22 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. Cost is $80 for the week; please call 336.883.3508 to register your child.
High Point Parks & Recreation’s Spring Break Sports Camp offers 6 – 12 year-olds the change to enjoy traditional sports as well as alternative sports such as disc golf, archery, cornhole, bowling and more. This camp runs Monday, April 18 through Friday, April 22 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. Camp will meet at Deep River Recreation Center, located at 1529 Skeet Club Road in High Point. Cost is $100 per child for the week; to register or get more information please call 3363.883.3407.
High Point Parks & Recreation’s Spring Break Adventure Camp for kindergarteners through sixth graders meets at Allen Jay Recreation Center (1073 East Springfield Rd., High Point) and offers daily field trips and physical activities such as laser tag, ropes course and trampoline fun. Cost for this week is $120 per child. Registration and additional information can be obtained at 336.883.3509.
