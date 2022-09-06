Saturdays, Oct. 1, 15, 22, 29, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Blacksmith Demonstration in the Historical Park
Come watch our costumed blacksmith in action ae crafts various iron pieces. All ages welcome to this free, drop-in event.
Saturday, Oct. 15, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Pumpkin Decorating in Historical Park
Get in the fall mood by decorating your own pumpkin! FREE. All ages welcome. Drop-in.
Saturday, Oct. 15, 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Ghost Stories in the Historical Park
Join us for our 11th Annual Ghost Stories in the Park with snacks and crafts from 6 to 6:30 p.m. Professional storyteller, Cynthia Moore Brown will tell spooky, but not too scary tales for the young and old from 6:30 to 7:20 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 19, 10 a.m.
High Point Historical Society presents History and Headquarters Tour: High Point Police Department
Roy Shipman, Historian for High Point Police Department, will provide a guided tour of the Department’s new Headquarters. The tour will include visits to the Department’s History Room, which includes many historical artifacts, and the 911 Communications Center. To allow the Department to prepare for our visit, advance sign-up is required for this program. Please email Crystal Williams (crystal.williams@highpointnc.gov) on or before Friday, October 7, if you plan to attend. The tour will take place at 1730 Westchester Drive.
Saturday, Oct. 29, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Pumpkin Centerpiece in Little Red Schoolhouse
Time to decorate for the fall season! Make a lovely pumpkin to place in the center of the dining room table. FREE. All ages welcome. Drop-in
Saturday, Oct. 29, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Día de los Muertos
Join the High Point Museum and the YWCA Latino Family Center for a hybrid learning experience and celebration about the Day of the Dead, a Latin American holiday originating in Mexico. An altar exhibit will be on display from October 29 to November 5. With a family film from 10am to noon and crafts from noon to 2pm, come learn about the holiday celebrated in honor of the loved ones no longer with us.
Únase al Museo de High Point y el YWCA Latino Family Center para disfrutar de una experiencia de aprendizaje híbrido y celebrar el Día de los Muertos, una tradición latinoamericana originaria de México. Habra una exposición de un altar con ofrendas desde el 29 de octubre hasta el 5 noviembre. Con una película familiar de 10 AM a 12 PM y manualidades de 12 PM a 2 PM, venga a aprender acerca de esta tradición celebrada en honor de los seres queridos que ya no están con nosotros.
For more information on these events call 336-885-1859 or visit www.highpointmuseum.org
