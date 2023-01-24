High Point Museum Celebrates Black History Month with Four Programs
HIGH POINT, N.C. (Jan. 24, 2022) - The High Point Museum will host four programs in February 2023 to celebrate Black History Month. All programs will be held in the museum's lecture gallery at 1859 E. Lexington Ave.
A viewing of the documentary "The Unlocking the Door of Opportunity" will be held Sat., Feb. 4, from 1 – 3 p.m. The film tells the story of North Carolina's Rosenwald Schools and why the Jim Crow era made them necessary. It was produced by Longleaf Productions and funded by the National Endowment for the Humanities and Truist.
On Sat., Feb. 11, at 1 p.m., visitors are invited to watch Diane Faison perform her one-person drama "The Spirit of Harriet Tubman." This inspiring performance recounts the life of abolitionist and Underground Railroad worker Harriet Tubman while exploring the importance she holds to this day. This event is presented by the High Point Museum in partnership with Yalik's African American Art & Cultural Movement.
The High Point Historical Society will present "The History of CUCC in High Point" on Saturday, Feb. 18, at 10 a.m. Angela Roberson, pastor of Congregational United Church of Christ (CUCC), will take visitors on a journey from Main Street to Fairview Street to Gordon Street as CUCC has made significant contributions to the City of High Point.
Finally, on Saturday, Feb. 25, at 1 p.m., there is a program for The Montford Marines of High Point. More than 20,000 African Americans trained in segregated facilities between 1942 and 1949 at Montford Point, N.C., and became the first African Americans to serve in the United States Marine Corps. Join us as we recognize, remember and honor the Montford Point Marines of High Point and their legacy. This program is presented by Yalik's African American Art & Cultural Movement in partnership with the High Point Museum & The National Montford Point Marine Association NC Triad Triangle Chapter 38.
All events are FREE and open to the public.
The High Point Museum, a division of the High Point Public Library, shares Greater High Point's history, provides perspective for current issues, and strengthens the sense of community.
The City of High Point aims to serve as the catalyst for bringing together the community's human, economic and civic resources for the purpose of creating the single most livable, safe and prosperous community in America. For more information on the City, visit www.highpointnc.gov
