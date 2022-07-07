High Point Museum August Calendar of Events
Saturdays, Aug. 6, 13, 20, 27 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Blacksmith Demonstration in the Historical Park
Come watch our costumed blacksmith in action as he crafts various iron pieces. All ages welcome to this free, drop-in event.
Tuesday, Aug. 2, 7:30 – 10 p.m.
National Night Out at the High Point Museum
Enjoy a movie in the Historical Park as we promote neighborhood spirit and police-community partnership at this free evening event. All ages welcome. Drop-in. FREE
Saturday, Aug. 27, 10 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Family Fun Day in the Historical Park
Enjoy the last few weeks of summer with a picnic in the park, historic games, sidewalk chalk, hula hoops and more! Have some delicious popsicles and lemonade to cool off in the heat as well. FREE. Drop-in.
Saturday, Aug. 27, 10a.m. – 2p.m.
Paper Plate Frisbees in Little Red Schoolhouse
Need something to play with while you enjoy Family Fun Day in the Historical Park? Swing by the Little Red Schoolhouse to make your own frisbee to throw around! All ages welcome. FREE. Drop-in.
For more information on these events call 336-885-1859 or visit www.highpointmuseum.org
